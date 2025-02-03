Will the U.S. take the lead in a future attack against Iran?
This is a question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely ask U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting on Tuesday.
However, according to ILTV Executive Editor Maayan Hoffman, it is “unlikely” that America will launch an attack against the Islamic regime.
“In Trump's inauguration speech, he made it very clear that he wants to be a unifier and a pacifier. He said he wants to be remembered for the wars that America did not enter,” Hoffman explained. “On the other hand, Trump approved the big bunker busters, the large bombs that Israel would need in order to carry out such an attack.”
She said part of the discussion on Iran will need to focus on the timeline.
How will Israel and the U.S. coordinate? If Israel is going to attack Iran, should it target nuclear facilities? Should it go after energy infrastructure, such as oil facilities? Or will Israel wait until the U.S. reimposes a series of sanctions against the Iranian regime, potentially empowering the people to rise up and overthrow it?
Watch the full interview: