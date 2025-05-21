Rep. Mike Lawler: Iran will never get the bomb

One way or another, Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, according to U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler.
Speaking to ILTV at the Jerusalem Conference in New York, Lawler said Iran “will not be allowed to enrich uranium for civilian purposes as part of any agreement.”
He described Iran as “not trustworthy,” and stressed that “we need to be prepared to act.”
“From my vantage point, this is not Israel's fight alone,” Lawler added. “The United States has to stand shoulder to shoulder and ensure that Iran does not get their weapon—one way or the other.”
