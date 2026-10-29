Naval drones sink Greek container ship sailing from Israel off Bulgaria's coast

A Greek-owned container ship chartered by Israeli shipping company ZIM sank in the Black Sea after being struck by unmanned surface vessels off the coast of Bulgaria on Wednesday, Bulgarian authorities said, in the latest attack on commercial shipping amid growing concerns over the spillover effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Liberian-flagged CONTSHIP JET was carrying 421 shipping containers from Haifa's Gulf Port in Israel to the Romanian port of Constanța when it was attacked while passing through Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, outside the country's territorial waters.

Container ship destroyed off the coast of Bulgaria ( Video: Maritime )

All 18 crew members, including 14 Filipinos and four Ukrainians, were rescued and safely transported to the Bulgarian port of Varna.

The Bulgarian government said it had received advance warning of the attack, believed to be connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine, but was unable to prevent it.

Footage published by a Bulgarian news website showed one of the unmanned surface vessels approaching the container ship moments before impact.

The ship sustained severe damage in the attack and subsequently sank, according to Bulgarian authorities.

The identity of those responsible remains unclear. Initial assessments suggest the vessel was not targeted because of its connection to Israel, although investigators have yet to establish a motive.

The incident has heightened concerns about the safety of commercial shipping in the western Black Sea, where attacks involving aerial and maritime drones have become increasingly frequent.

At least six vessels have been attacked by aerial or unmanned surface drones off Bulgaria's coast this month, leaving approximately 25 people dead, according to reports. The attacks have raised fears that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is increasingly threatening shipping routes beyond the immediate war zone.

Container ship destroyed off the coast of Bulgaria ( Photo: Maritime )

ZIM confirmed that the damaged vessel was chartered by the company but was not part of its owned fleet.

"A small container ship carrying a limited number of containers, which ZIM charters but does not own, was struck by an unmanned surface vessel in the Black Sea," the company said in a statement.

"All crew members were safely evacuated, and the expected financial damage, according to a preliminary assessment, is minimal."

The company said it was working to secure a replacement vessel and maintain service to its customers.

"To the best of our knowledge, several similar incidents involving vessels in the area have occurred over the past month," ZIM added.

Oren Caspi, chairman of ZIM's workers' union, said the attack underscored the importance of maintaining Israeli control over the shipping company amid growing geopolitical instability.

"In a reality of boycotts and security threats, in a world of political instability, we must keep ZIM Israeli," Caspi said.

"Much remains unknown about this extraordinary attack, and we are still learning the details."

Although Bulgaria does not share a land border with Russia or Ukraine, its position on the western Black Sea places it along important commercial shipping routes connecting the region to major Russian and Ukrainian ports.

The Black Sea has become a key theater of the Russia-Ukraine war, with unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive-laden maritime drones increasingly used in attacks on naval and maritime targets.

Such incidents have become more frequent in recent months, affecting Eastern European countries and shipping corridors previously considered relatively secure.

At least 45 merchant vessels have been attacked over the past 12 months in parts of the Black Sea that had not previously been classified as high-risk areas, according to figures cited in the report.

The latest sinking highlights the growing risks facing civilian shipping in the region, where commercial vessels continue to operate amid an expanding threat from unmanned weapons.