Joy from the darkness: How do we rejoice this year for Purim?

As we enter these days of the month of Adar on the Jewish calendar, we are guided by the words of our sages: "When Adar begins, we increase our joy." Indeed, during the days of Purim, a great miracle and a tremendous salvation occurred for the Jewish people. However, it raises the question: If the miracle of Purim took place on the 14th of Adar, in the middle of the month, why, then, are we commanded to rejoice from its very beginning?

This question becomes even more striking when we compare Adar to other months in the Jewish calendar. In Kislev, for example, at the end of which we celebrate the miracle of Chanukah, there is no teaching that says, "When Kislev begins, we increase in joy." Likewise, in Nissan, the month of our redemption from Egypt, such a statement was not made. On the contrary, the Passover Haggadah poses the question, "Could it be that we begin celebrating from Rosh Chodesh?" The answer is a clear no: the celebration begins only on the specific day of redemption.

A deeper look at the Book of Esther reveals the profound meaning of this joy. The name of the book is not coincidental —Megillat Esther, meaning The Scroll of Esther, can also be understood as "revealing the hidden." This is a scroll where the name of God is not mentioned even once, yet His presence is felt in every twist and turn of the story. The Book of Esther teaches us that, even in the greatest concealment, even in the deepest darkness, light is destined to emerge with great power.

2 View gallery Purim parade in Jerusalem ( Photo: Shilo Shalom )

About 2,500 years ago, in Persia's capital city of Shushan, the Jewish people faced a terrible decree: "To destroy, kill and annihilate all the Jews, young and old, infants and women, in a single day." A terrible fear gripped the Jews. Wherever the king’s edicts reached, panic spread — a total concealment of divine providence. Then, at the most critical moment, the tide turned: "And it was reversed: the Jews gained mastery over their enemies."

This profound lesson — that redemption emerges from the depths of darkness and concealment — is what accompanies us from the very beginning of the month. It carries a powerful message from our ancestral heritage: Look and see, do not fear the darkness, do not be intimidated by the concealment. For precisely from within it, from the heart of the deepest abyss, salvation will arise with great strength.

In these days, when the Jewish people are engaged in a fierce and determined struggle against their enemies, when we mourn our fallen with trembling hearts and tears, when so many families are torn apart by the pain of loss, and when our soldiers fight with courage on various fronts—this message takes on an even deeper and more profound meaning.

"When Adar begins, we increase our joy" does not mean ignoring the pain. It does not mean closing our eyes to the heavy sacrifices we bear. On the contrary, it is a call to recognize even within the greatest darkness the flickering light that begins to shine. It is a call to believe that this overwhelming concealment will ultimately be revealed as the gateway to redemption, that from painful loss, a better world will eventually emerge.

2 View gallery Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites ( Photo: The Western Wall Heritage Foundation )

During Adar, we strengthen our belief that darkness — no matter how great — is merely a stage on the path to immense light. Every time we witness the extraordinary unity of the Jewish people, every time we hear the prayers and cries for the return of the hostages, every time we see acts of kindness and selfless giving, every time our soldiers stand heroically against a ruthless enemy — we witness the first sparks of "V’nahafoch Hu" ("And it was reversed") beginning to take shape.

As Adar begins, we reinforce our faith that at the end of this journey, however long and difficult it may be, the concealment will be lifted. We will witness the downfall of the Amalek of our generation, we will see the hostages return to their families, and we will merit peace and security within and beyond our borders. Above all, we will witness how these challenges have strengthened and unified us, shaping us into a more resilient and cohesive nation, a people who illuminate the world with the eternal light of faith and hope.

"The Jews had light, joy, gladness, and honor" — so may it be for us, speedily in our days, Amen.