Israelis attacked at remote Mongolia campsite; 1 suffers broken jaw

Travelers say an intoxicated man shouted 'Heil Hitler' and approached with an ax after hearing Hebrew

Itamar Eichner
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Mongolia
A group of Israelis was attacked this week at a remote campsite in northern Mongolia by a Muslim ethnic Kazakh man who allegedly shouted “Heil Hitler” before assaulting them, according to the travelers’ accounts.
The attack occurred overnight Monday into Tuesday in an isolated area of northern Mongolia.
מונגוליה מחנה אוהלים מסורתי אילוסטרציהמונגוליה מחנה אוהלים מסורתי אילוסטרציה
A traditional campsite in Mongolia
(Photo: Shutterstock)
The Israelis said the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, heard them speaking Hebrew and ran toward them carrying an ax.
One of the Israelis suffered a broken jaw and was flown back to Israel for treatment. The other members of the group were also evacuated from Mongolia.
Local authorities offered the Israelis the opportunity to file a police complaint, but they declined.
Mongolian officials condemned the attack.
Mongolia is home to a small ethnic Kazakh minority, concentrated mainly in the country’s west, where tensions with the central government have occasionally surfaced.
Israelis generally view Mongolia as a friendly destination, and the incident appeared to be unusual.
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