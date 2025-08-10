Severe heat wave: All-time record broken in Israeli electricity consumption

Due to the heat wave that began over the weekend, Israel set a new all-time record for electricity consumption on Sunday, according to data from Noga, the country’s electricity system management company. Consumption reached 15,806 megawatts, surpassing the previous record of 15,694 megawatts set on August 13, 2023.

The data also show that, at peak demand, renewable energy sources produced 4,310 megawatts, underscoring their significant contribution to Israel’s electricity grid.

1 View gallery Tel Aviv beach on an exceptionally hot day ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

Noga CEO Shiki Fisher said the company had prepared in advance for the possibility of breaking consumption records, working closely with power producers, grid operators and other sector entities.

“Despite the peak consumption, there were no power outages, and electricity was supplied continuously and reliably to all consumers in Israel. This reflects Israel’s energy resilience — a strong, advanced and well-planned system led by Noga,” he said.

Noga noted that the rise in electricity use was driven by the intense heat wave across the country and by ongoing growth in demand across all sectors: residential, commercial and industrial.

'600 fuses burned out due to overconsumption in the past 24 hours'

Israel Electric Corporation CEO Meir Spiegler told ynet Sunday evening that “as far as the Electric Corporation is concerned, we will produce the full electricity output at our power stations. Company employees are on high alert and deployed nationwide to repair any malfunction as quickly as possible.”

Spiegler also told ynet that “we are especially prepared for Wednesday, when extreme heat is expected. We will supply electricity to everyone, in whatever amount is required.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

He revealed that on Friday and Saturday there were 30 faults in high-voltage lines “and within less than an hour we restored power to all customers without exception.” The CEO further noted that “in the past 24 hours, 600 fuses burned out due to overconsumption, and we restored power to everyone in a short time — in less than an hour and forty minutes, which was the longest power outage.”