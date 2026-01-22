Herzog says Netanyahu trial is hurting Israel as pardon request reviewed

President Isaac Herzog said Thursday that the ongoing criminal trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is having a damaging effect on the country, as he confirmed that a request for a presidential pardon is undergoing legal review.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Herzog said the pardon request must be examined by professional legal authorities within the Justice Ministry, including assessments of disputed legal questions. He stressed that the prolonged legal process has weighed heavily on Israel and that ways forward must be considered, while underscoring that any decision would be made strictly in accordance with Israeli law.

Herzog also acknowledged receiving a personal appeal on the matter from U.S. President Donald Trump. “That there should have been a settlement of this case. I mentioned in the Israeli public, it hasn't come to such fruition and therefore came the process of the request for the pardon and also the letter and the request of President Trump, which I always respect, but I operate as the head of state of the Israeli nation and I will operate accordingly,” Herzog said.

Netanyahu has been on trial since 2020, facing charges in three separate corruption cases known as Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000. He is accused of fraud, breach of trust and bribery—allegations he denies.

The most serious case, 4000, involves claims that Netanyahu advanced regulatory benefits for the telecom giant Bezeq in exchange for favorable coverage on the Walla news site, which was owned by the company’s controlling shareholder.

Addressing broader regional issues, Herzog spoke cautiously about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, describing the question of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution as a matter that continues to be debated. He emphasized that, as president, he is not part of the political system and therefore avoids weighing in on specific outcomes or prescribing a particular diplomatic path.