Herzog meets with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of Biden visit

President Isaac Herzog met earlier in the week with King Abdullah II in Jordan ahead of the upcoming visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to the region the president's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting between the two leaders was defined as "warm" and was at the invitation of the Jordanian king.

The two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues and addressed "the need for dialogue with all actors in the region," the president's office said.

The visit took place in concert with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and was the third meeting to take place between King Abdullah and President Herzog.

Meanwhile, preparations for Biden's anticipated visit to Israel on July 13 are underway. The schedule of the visit is expected to be finalized in the next few days with the arrival of an advance team from Washington.

In a race against time officials hope to outline a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, even before the American president's arrival.

Israeli officials say they believe there is an opportunity to reach agreements with Riyadh on "small to medium size normalization measures", such as allowing Israeli flights to pass over Saudi Arabia's airspace and allowing Israeli pilgrims to fly to Saudi Arabia on their religious pilgrimage.