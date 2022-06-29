Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
26C
ג'ו ביידן נוחת ב גרמניה לקראת פסגת מנהיגי מדינות ה G7
United States President Joe Biden
Photo: AP
President Isaac Herzog and King Abdullah II

Herzog meets with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of Biden visit

The two leaders met at the invitation of the king, in the royal palace in Amman, to discuss strategic, regional and bilateral issues in their third meeting since Herzog took office

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 06.29.22, 19:27
President Isaac Herzog met earlier in the week with King Abdullah II in Jordan ahead of the upcoming visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to the region the president's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The meeting between the two leaders was defined as "warm" and was at the invitation of the Jordanian king.
    2 View gallery
    הרצוג בארמונו של עבדאללה מלך ירדן    הרצוג בארמונו של עבדאללה מלך ירדן
    President Isaac Herzog and King Abdullah II
    (Photo: GPO)
    The two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues and addressed "the need for dialogue with all actors in the region," the president's office said.
    The visit took place in concert with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and was the third meeting to take place between King Abdullah and President Herzog.
    Meanwhile, preparations for Biden's anticipated visit to Israel on July 13 are underway. The schedule of the visit is expected to be finalized in the next few days with the arrival of an advance team from Washington.
    In a race against time officials hope to outline a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, even before the American president's arrival.
    2 View gallery
    ג'ו ביידן נוחת ב גרמניה לקראת פסגת מנהיגי מדינות ה G7    ג'ו ביידן נוחת ב גרמניה לקראת פסגת מנהיגי מדינות ה G7
    United States President Joe Biden
    (Photo: AP)
    Israeli officials say they believe there is an opportunity to reach agreements with Riyadh on "small to medium size normalization measures", such as allowing Israeli flights to pass over Saudi Arabia's airspace and allowing Israeli pilgrims to fly to Saudi Arabia on their religious pilgrimage.
    In any case, no one in Jerusalem expects that there will be a complete normalization and establishment of relations with Saudi Arabia soon.
    Talkbacks for this article 0