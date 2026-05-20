South Korea accuses Israel of ‘abducting’ citizen in Gaza flotilla raid

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung sharply criticized Israel on Wednesday after Israeli naval forces intercepted Gaza-bound flotilla vessels carrying South Korean nationals, saying they had been arrested in international waters under circumstances he called unjustified under international law.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Lee said Israel’s actions were “way out of line” and questioned whether South Korea could allow the arrests to pass without protest.

2 View gallery ( Photo: KFFP )

Lee said the South Korean citizens were detained for reasons he did not view as valid under international law. He also referred to wider international criticism of Israel, saying many European countries were willing to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under International Criminal Court warrants, but that Seoul “must make its own judgment” on the matter.

The remarks followed Israel’s takeover of a pro-Palestinian flotilla that set sail from the Turkish port of Marmaris toward Gaza. The Foreign Ministry said 430 activists were being brought to Israel after the vessels were intercepted.

2 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen )

Israel said the flotilla was “nothing more than a PR stunt in the service of Hamas,” adding that it would continue to act in accordance with international law and prevent any breach of the legal naval blockade on Gaza.

Among those aboard was South Korean activist Kim Dong-hyeon. Another South Korean activist, Kim Ah-hyun, had also headed toward Gaza despite the government revoking her passport over a previous attempt to enter the territory without authorization.