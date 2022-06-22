Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
28C
Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett during vote to dissolve Knesset on Wednesday

The Knesset on Wednesday voted to dissolve, in a preliminary reading vote

Bill to be finalized by Knesset Constitution, Law, Justice committee to bypass stalling efforts by House Committee chair Nir Orbach who indicates he will delay final vote to allow opposition to form alternative government and avoid elections

Moran Azulay |
Published: 06.22.22, 13:21
The Knesset on Wednesday voted to dissolve, in a preliminary reading vote.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The bill will likely now be moved to the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee to be prepared for a second and third reading, expected next week.
    3 View gallery
    מליאת הכנסת     מליאת הכנסת
    Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett during vote to dissolve Knesset on Wednesday
    (Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )
    The decision to consider the vote in that committee is an attempt to bypass stalling tactics by House Committee chair and Yamina legislator Nir Orbach, who indicated he intended to provide the opposition with time to form an alternative government and avoid elections.
    Orbach informed Bennett his former political ally, earlier in the week that he would be voting against the government, thereby prompting the prime minister to dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.
    Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has been in negotiations with Orbach for a secure seat in the Likud list, should he bring about the end of the Bennett cabinet.
    3 View gallery
    מיקי לוי וניר אורבך    מיקי לוי וניר אורבך
    Nir Orbach
    (Photo: Knesset spokesperson )
    Meanwhile, members of the coalition and the opposition were discussing an agreed date for the elections.
    Likud conditioned any possible agreements on the reversal of the coalitions move to name Yamina's Amichai Shikly a renegade, after he consistently voted with the opposition.
    Naming Shikli a renegade prevents him from running in any existing Knesset faction in the next election, blocking him from a place in the Likud list.
    Shikli appealed to the courts against the coalition's decision and is awaiting a decision.
    Coalition whip Boaz Toporovsky accused the opposition for placing Netanyahu's personal interests over those of the nation.
    3 View gallery
    מליאת הכנסת     מליאת הכנסת
    Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud members after the Knesset voted to dissolve on Wednesday
    (Photo: Yoav Davidovitch)
    Netanyahu is on trial for corruption and accused Israel's prosecution for bringing 'trumped up charges,' in efforts to prevent the right wing from power.




    Talkbacks for this article 0