Netanyahu endorsed by majority of legislators in bid to form next government

Benjamin Netanyahu has received the support of more than 60 out of 120 members of Knesset in his bid to head the next government and is expected to receive a mandate from President Issac Herzog to do so, as early as Sunday.
On Thursday, representatives of the Religious Zionist party, and with the far-right Otzma Yehudit under the leadership of Itamar Ben-Gvir, recommended Netanyahu in their meetings with the president.
Netanyahu emerged from the elections earlier this month, triumphant after his political allies in the right-wing and the ultra-Orthodox sectors, faired well, granting his potential coalition the Knesset majority he needs to return to the prime minister's office after he was ousted in the previous ballot.
Herzog was heard voicing concerns about Ben Gvir's participation in Netanyahu's cabinet, over a hot mic on Wednesday.
In their meeting, Herzog told Ben Gvir that he and his party have a reputation that is concerning to many, who fear Israel's potential policies towards its Arab and Muslim population.
"Where do you find balance," Herzog asked. "At the end of the day there is a country to run and it is a Jewish and Democratic country which believes in equality, human and civil rights and sees itself responsible for Jews around the world, and they are voicing their concerns," he said.
Ben Gvir told the president he was not racist.