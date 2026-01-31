Houthis cheer after Israel’s UN envoy cites their slogan at Security Council

On Wednesday, after delivering a speech at the UN Security Council , Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon , posted on the social media platform X that “I made it clear to the Security Council: the Houthis are not fighting for land or borders. Their flag says it all, ‘death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews.’”

Danon recited the slogan written on the Houthi flag in Arabic, apparently to underscore his message to council members. But the Yemen-based terrorist group reacted with enthusiasm. From their perspective, their flag had been raised in the prestigious setting of the Security Council.

Danon stressed that “this is not resistance. It is pure hatred. The ayatollah regime does not invest in Iran’s citizens, but in financing terror. Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis are the direct result of that policy. The same regime, the same method, the same export of hatred and violence.”

Despite this, Houthi political bureau member Mohammed al-Farah wrote on X: “Praise be to God who extended my life so I could see the slogan of disavowal raised in the Security Council, and see the Zionists complain to the world about its impact on them.”

Senior Houthi figure Hazam al-Assad also posted after the event that “when the representative of the Zionist entity at the UN complains about the slogan, know that it is no longer just words, but a weapon, a position, a call to mobilization and pain for the enemy.” Like al-Farah, he attached a video of Danon speaking Arabic. Al-Assad also used the hashtag “the slogan is a weapon and a position,” under which many similar posts by Houthi supporters have appeared in recent days.

One pro-Houthi social media user referenced a threat made last year by Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said that “Israel’s blue and white flag will fly over the unified capital of Yemen,” and wrote: “Today he is raising the ‘scream’ at the UN, complaining, crying and fearing the Yemeni threat. This is the Zionist entity.” Another user wrote, “Spread the slogan and anger the enemies of God,” alongside an AI-generated image of Danon crying. A third wrote: “Soon they will put the slogan on the walls, and after every representative speaks, everyone present will join the chant until it fills the entire council.”

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel also published the clip of Danon’s remarks on its X account, writing that “the representative of the Zionist enemy at the Security Council expressed concern over the flag.”

A source in Sanaa told ynet that the Houthis claim the display of the flag shows that their slogan “frightens America and Israel,” and that its appearance at the Security Council is viewed as a major achievement. “Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the founder of Ansar Allah, launched the slogan in January 2002,” the source said. “In January 2026, the Security Council and Israel raised the slogan in protest.”