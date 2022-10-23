Israel approves Herzi Halevi as new IDF chief of staff

The Israeli government on Sunday approved Major General Herzi Halevi as the IDF new chief of staff.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Following the announcement, current IDF Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi congratulated Halevi, who will become army's 23 leader.

2 View gallery Major General Herzi Halevi ( Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"I welcome the government's approval of the appointment," Kochavi said, according to an official statement.

"Herzi and I have known each other for many years, during which I got to know a brave, professional and talented officer. Herzi is an excellent and experienced officer and I am sure that he will continue to lead the IDF forward, given the expected challenges. I wish him great success."

Last week, a vetting committee approved Halevi's candidacy, paving the way for him to take up the post on January 17, 2023. Defense Minister Benny Gantz proposed his appointment in early September.

2 View gallery Current IDF Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi ( Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Born in 1967 into a religious family in Jerusalem, Halevi graduated in philosophy and business from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and holds a Master's degree in human resources management from the National Defense University in Washington.