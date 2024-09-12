Israel notified US before striking Hezbollah missile facility in Syria, report says

Strike on northwest Syria on Sunday





Israel informed the United States ahead of its operation to destroy the Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC), a Hezbollah missile production facility near Masyaf in northwest Syria, the New York Times reported Thursday.

After Israeli Air Force jets targeted Syrian positions around the site, IDF commando forces were deployed via helicopters to infiltrate the facility, extracting materials and detonating explosives to destroy it, a mission that required ground presence.

2 View gallery Aftermath of attack on weapons facility in Syria ( Photo: Firas Makdesi / Reuters )

Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported that at least 18 people were killed and 37 others injured, including civilians. Some opposition outlets claimed two Iranian nationals were captured, though this remains unconfirmed. Israel has not officially commented on the operation.

The Times cited Israeli, American and independent sources indicating that chemical, biological and potentially nuclear weapons were being developed at the SSRC, alongside precision-guided missiles supplied to Hezbollah for use against targets in northern Israel, with Iranian assistance.

In addition to demolishing the facility and its tunnel system, the mission aimed to retrieve intelligence on Hezbollah’s weapons production capabilities.

Axios reported Thursday that the IDF brought explosives to destroy the Iran-built underground facility, while airstrikes were used to prevent Syrian military reinforcements.

Israeli intelligence reportedly monitored the site’s construction for over five years under the codename "Deep Layer," concluding that airstrikes alone would be insufficient to fully eliminate the threat.