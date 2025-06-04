Germany shifts tone on Israel: 'We stand by the Jewish state,' says foreign minister

In a marked shift from recent weeks of public criticism, Germany's foreign minister Johann Wadephul reaffirmed Berlin’s strong commitment to Israel, citing Germany’s “historic responsibility” to the Jewish state. The comments came during a parliamentary session on Tuesday and appear to signal a 180-degree turn in tone following harsh remarks last week from Chancellor Friedrich Merz about Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

“We have a special responsibility toward the Jewish state,” said Wadephul , stressing that Israel’s security and existence are a “historical commitment of the German state.” While acknowledging the legitimacy of offering criticism and suggestions “between friends,” he emphasized: “We must always remember what the Germans did to the Jews in the last century. ‘Never again’ has always been our motto, and it must remain so today.”

2 View gallery German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul ( Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/ AFP )

Last week, Merz announced his intention to personally raise concerns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing deep unease over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Amid calls from coalition members to halt arms sales to Israel, Merz said: “The bombings in Gaza no longer appear rational and are not justified as part of a counterterrorism campaign.”

In contrast, Wadephul told parliament that, in light of regional threats from the Houthis, Hezbollah and state actors, Germany will continue supporting Israel—including through arms supplies, a politically divisive issue in Berlin. “Weapons deliveries are a means—but a necessary one,” he said. “German foreign policy is guided by principles of international law, including arms exports,” he added, explaining the recent shift. “But Germany must know where it stands and say it clearly: alongside Israel.”

The reasons behind the German policy turnaround remain unclear. It may have followed a private conversation between Merz and Netanyahu, or perhaps in anticipation of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s upcoming visit to Berlin on Thursday. The move also comes amid mounting criticism from within Merz’s own conservative party over the government’s changing tone toward Israel.

During the debate, Wadephul blamed Hamas for ongoing terror against Israel and the continued captivity of hostages, including the bodies of fallen Israelis. He insisted his remarks reflected full unity within the governing coalition.

The session also saw disruption when a citizen and a member of the far-left Die Linke party were removed from the chamber for wearing shirts bearing Palestinian symbols. Wadephul addressed a range of Israel-related topics, including Germany’s position on potential International Criminal Court proceedings against Netanyahu. He noted that Berlin would reassess its stance on ICC jurisdiction before taking a position.

2 View gallery Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ( Photos: Ina Fassbender/AFP, Alex Kolomoisky, ruskpp/Shutterstock )

On the upcoming “International Conference for Recognition of a Palestinian State,” scheduled for June 17–20 at UN headquarters in New York, Wadephul said Germany would not support any recognition effort without negotiations. “The conference is not intended to declare a Palestinian state,” he clarified. “Germany does not recommend doing so, because statehood must come at the end of a negotiation process—not the beginning.”

In response to a question from Rainer Kraft of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party about continued German funding to UNRWA, Wadephul said: “We support its work, and it remains necessary. However, the agency clearly needs reform.” He added that reforms were already underway and that future German aid would depend on the success of that process.