Singapore arrests 3 locals planning to join Hamas and Iran against Israel

Authorities in Singapore announced on Thursday that three local men had prepared to travel to the Middle East to fight against Israel since the war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023. One of the three, who was arrested by local police, expressed willingness to carry out attacks in Singapore if ordered to do so.
Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the three men had no connection between them and were reportedly radicalized online. However, it remains unclear why the arrests were disclosed only at this time. The three were detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act, which allows for extended detention without trial.
One of the suspects is Muhammad Indra Akmal Afandi, 21, an elevator mechanic. Afandi searched online for places to train with firearms and declared readiness to follow "any order" from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, including committing attacks in Singapore, though he had no specific plans.
Another suspect, Muhammad Latiff Rahim, 41, a manager at a digital marketing firm and a fervent supporter of Iran, visited a shooting range in Bangkok in September 2022 to gain familiarity with firearms.
The third suspect, Nurisham Yusuf, 44, a security guard, believed it was his "religious duty" to travel to Gaza and fight alongside Hamas' military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. He searched for ways to enter the Gaza Strip and posted on social media about the Israel-Hamas war, hoping someone would assist him in reaching the Strip.
Nurisham believed that the military training he received during his service in Singapore’s armed forces, including weapons handling, would be valuable if he joined Hamas.