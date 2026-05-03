Report: Iran proposal to US would freeze enrichment, reopen Hormuz

Al Jazeera reported that it obtained details of an Iran framework proposal on ending the war submitted to the United States, saying the plan includes three main stages aimed at ending the war, addressing nuclear enrichment and launching a regional security dialogue.
Citing sources, the network said the first stage is intended to turn a ceasefire into a complete end to the war after at least 30 days. The proposal calls for the establishment of an international body to ensure that fighting does not resume.
The first stage also emphasizes a regionwide ceasefire and a mutual Iran-U.S. commitment to nonaggression. According to the report, that commitment would include Iran’s regional allies and Israel.
The proposal also calls for the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran taking control of mine-clearing operations and not opposing U.S. support. It includes the gradual lifting of a blockade on Iran’s ports alongside the reopening of the strait.
Al Jazeera said the first stage also includes a revised compensation clause, confirms the withdrawal of U.S. forces from waters near Iran and calls for an end to the military buildup.
The second stage addresses a full freeze on uranium enrichment for a period that could last up to 15 years. Under the proposal, Iran would resume enrichment after that period at a level of 3.6%.
The proposal rejects dismantling nuclear infrastructure or destroying facilities. It also addresses the fate of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, including possible export or reduction of enrichment levels.
The proposal stresses the need for a clear mechanism to lift sanctions in exchange for nuclear steps. Sanctions relief would include the gradual release of frozen funds according to a defined timetable.
In the third stage, Tehran proposes entering a strategic dialogue with the Arab and regional community to build a security system covering the entire region.
First published: 17:04, 05.03.26