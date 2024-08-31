US CENTCOM says killed 15 ISIS members in raid

Seven U.S. troops are also hurt; among the dead were key ISIS leaders," Iraq's military says without identifying them adding hideouts, weapons and logistical support destroyed in the raid  

PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
CENTCOM
Iraq
ISIS
U.S.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday its forces conducted a partnered raid with the Iraqi Security Forces in western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the deaths of 15 Islamic State (ISIS) operatives.
"The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive "suicide" belts," CENTCOM said. It also added that there were no indications of civilian casualties in the raid.
Seven American troops were injured in the joint raid, the Associated Press reported later citing the U.S. military.
2 View gallery
בסיס סנטקום בקטארבסיס סנטקום בקטאר
CENTCOM HQ in Qatar
(Photo: Carlo Allegri / Getty Images)
Five were wounded in the operation while two others were hurt in falls, a U.S. military official told the AP. "All personnel are in stable condition," the official said.
The U.S. Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the injury toll.
At least five U.S. personnel were injured in an attack earlier this month against a military base in Iraq.
Later, Iraq's foreign ministry said that an announcement on an end date for the U.S.-led coalition's mission had been postponed due to the "latest developments", without identifying the developments.
"Among the dead were key ISIS leaders," Iraq's military said, without identifying them. "All hideouts, weapons, and logistical support were destroyed, explosive belts were safely detonated and important documents, identification papers and communication devices were seized."
2 View gallery
File photo of IS troops in Iraq File photo of IS troops in Iraq
File photo of IS troops in Iraq
(Photo: AP)
Reuters reported in March that talks between the U.S. and Iraq on ending the U.S.-led military coalition in the country may not be concluded until after U.S. presidential elections in November.
A rare ally of both the U.S. and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 U.S. troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""