IDF says Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist headed Turkish aid group used to support Hamas

Military says Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre and later used his role at Deniz Feneri to employ terrorists, funnel funds to Hamas and help rebuild the group’s capabilities

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The IDF said Sunday it killed Hamas Nukhba force terrorist Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi in a strike in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, alleging that he had infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre and later used a senior position in a Turkish humanitarian organization to support Hamas.
According to the military, Qaisi served as director of Deniz Feneri, a Turkish organization that presents itself as providing humanitarian aid. The IDF alleged that the group maintains ties with senior Hamas figures as well as elements within the Turkish leadership.
IDF IDF
Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi a Nukhba terrorist who headed Turkish aid group killed in Gaza strike
(Photo: IDF)
The military said Qaisi used his position to regularly employ Hamas terrorists and provide financial support to members of the organization.
It further accused Deniz Feneri and its senior officials of presenting their activities as humanitarian work while raising funds that ultimately supported Hamas.
The IDF described the case as an example of Hamas exploiting the humanitarian sphere to advance terrorist activity under the cover of aid work.
According to the military, Qaisi continued during the war to advance attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and worked to restore Hamas’ operational capabilities. The IDF said those activities constituted a systematic violation of the ceasefire and that he was targeted because of the threat he posed.
The military said precautions were taken before the strike to reduce the risk to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.
The IDF said it would continue targeting financial networks that support Hamas’ military operations in an effort to prevent the organization from rebuilding its infrastructure and capabilities.
Southern Command troops remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating against what the military defines as immediate threats, the IDF added.
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