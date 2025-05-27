92% of displaced residents return to Gaza border as fighting rages on

ILTV's Shosh Bedrosian was five kilometers from the Gaza border on Monday, reporting that displaced residents are beginning to return home.

RESIDENTS RETURN HOME

A new report released by the Israeli government indicates that 92 percent of the 64,000 residents displaced after the October 7th massacre — nearly 600 days ago — have returned to their homes in the Gaza envelope.

Several of the affected communities have completed major renovations and rebuilding efforts after their kibbutzim were burned and destroyed by Hamas terrorists during the attack. More than 100 homes have been reconstructed so far, with many more expected to be completed in the coming months.

However, the report also notes that around 5,000 residents remain in temporary housing.

Meanwhile, plumes of smoke and the sound of frequent airstrikes can still be seen and heard from the Gaza Strip, as the IDF continues to expand its ground operations. The goal, according to defense officials, is to secure control of 75 percent of Gaza within the next two months.

People on the border remain deeply affected by the ongoing hostage crisis — still unresolved since October 7. Several of the remaining hostages are believed to be from these border communities.