Four girls injured as roof collapses at Beit Shemesh school

Four young girls were injured Sunday morning after a partial roof collapse at an educational facility in the city of Beit Shemesh, emergency services said.

A 9-year-old girl sustained moderate injuries and three other girls, all around 11 years old, suffered minor injuries in the incident, which occurred at a building on Ben Azai Street that serves as a school and also accommodates kindergarten-aged children.

2 View gallery Partial roof collapse at Beit Shemesh school injures four girls ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

2 View gallery ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the injured to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The report of the collapse was received around 9:40 a.m., prompting a swift response from emergency teams, including police and firefighters.