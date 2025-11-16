Four girls injured as roof collapses at Beit Shemesh school

Student, 9, moderately hurt and 3 others suffer minor injuries after part of a roof gave way; police and fire crews launch investigation and conduct searches as students taken to hospital

Four young girls were injured Sunday morning after a partial roof collapse at an educational facility in the city of Beit Shemesh, emergency services said.
A 9-year-old girl sustained moderate injuries and three other girls, all around 11 years old, suffered minor injuries in the incident, which occurred at a building on Ben Azai Street that serves as a school and also accommodates kindergarten-aged children.
Partial roof collapse at Beit Shemesh school injures four girls
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the injured to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The report of the collapse was received around 9:40 a.m., prompting a swift response from emergency teams, including police and firefighters.
Police opened an investigation and began collecting evidence at the scene, while fire and rescue teams conducted searches to ensure no one remained trapped under the debris.
