1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting near Paris; terrorism probe launched

A suspect was arrested after allegedly opening fire on passersby in several neighborhoods near Paris; The mayor said the gunman appeared intent on causing mass casualties. The motive remains unclear as anti-terrorism prosecutors investigate

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One person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting in the Yvelines district west of Paris, and a suspect has been arrested, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Friday.
Ali Rabeh, the mayor of the Yvelines town of Trappes, told BFMTV that a man had fired shoots from his car and "appeared to be firing at random and seemed intent on carrying ⁠out a massacre".
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שני בני אדם נפצעו בתקרית ירי ביום שישי ברחוב ליד פריזשני בני אדם נפצעו בתקרית ירי ביום שישי ברחוב ליד פריז
The scene near Paris
(Photo: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
He said one of those injured was a 12-year-old girl, adding that the shooter lived in a near-by town. There was no information so ⁠far about his motives, he said.
Lecornu wrote on X that security forces had been fully mobilised. "The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has announced that it is monitoring the ⁠situation," he added.
שני בני אדם נפצעו בתקרית ירי ביום שישי ברחוב ליד פריזשני בני אדם נפצעו בתקרית ירי ביום שישי ברחוב ליד פריז
(Photo: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Representatives for the prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the prefecture declined to comment. The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed it was monitoring the case.
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