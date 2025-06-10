Gaza aid boat called 'PR stunt' by human rights attorney

Arsen Ostrovsky says Greta Thunberg's mission 'quite failed'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
Greta Thunberg and her crew failed in their mission to deliver aid to the people of Gaza, according to human rights attorney Arsen Ostrovsky.
He told ILTV News, “This was not a humanitarian mission, despite the fact that that is how Greta and her crew sought to spin this and portray this. This was essentially a group of self-righteous provocateurs and activists seeking nothing more than a PR stunt and to provoke the Israeli army—something which the IDF did not buy.”
Since the boat was intercepted by the IDF and towed to the Ashdod port, Ostrovsky said he would consider it “quite a failed mission.”
Watch the full interview:
SELFIE FLOTILLA
