‘Death to Israel’ chants as Hezbollah marks 2 years since Nasrallah killing

Hezbollah held ceremonies across Lebanon on Sunday marking two years since the killing of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, with his successor Naim Qassem vowing that the Iran-backed group would not abandon his path as supporters chanted “Death to Israel” at the end of his speech.

“You built a party, a resistance movement and a solid and powerful popular base. We will continue on this path,” Qassem said, addressing Nasrallah in remarks broadcast at the ceremony. He said Nasrallah’s doctrine had endured despite his death.

Memorial marking two years since Hassan Nasrallah’s killing in Lebanon, crowd chants ‘Death to Israel’

The commemorations were held at three locations in Lebanon and also marked the killing of Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah’s cousin who had been seen as a potential successor. The main ceremony was held at Nasrallah’s burial site in Beirut’s southern Dahiyeh district, while additional gatherings took place at Safieddine’s burial site in the southern village of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr and near the village of Nabi Sheet in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

“Palestine will remain our compass, as will the liberation of our land,” Qassem said. “We are committed to the promise, which means that we are continuing on the path. When a leader becomes a martyr, new leadership takes over in order to continue the path of its predecessor.”

Gallery Memorial marking two years since Hassan Nasrallah’s killing in Lebanon

He said Hezbollah remained committed to what he described as “brave, honorable resistance, driven by a divine mission, against aggression,” adding: “We support the continuation of the resistance and will work to preserve it against the enemy, while ensuring its expulsion from our land and achieving the full liberation of the occupied territory.”

Qassem rejected criticism of Hezbollah’s role in Lebanon, arguing that attention should instead be directed at the Lebanese state.

“There are those who ask, ‘What has the resistance done?’ but they seem to have forgotten to ask, ‘What has the state done?’” he said. “The resistance prevented the enemy from entrenching the Israeli occupation and establishing settlements in Lebanon. It confronted Israel, which enjoys U.S. support and is equipped with unlimited capabilities.”

“Given the enormous sacrifices that have been made so far, we have no choice but to continue,” he added. “We cannot be defeated, and we will continue. Humiliation is far from us. The resistance fighters stopped the advance of the enemy army’s brigades despite the relentless bombardment.”

Qassem attacks Lebanese president: ‘He surrendered to Israel’

Qassem said details about Hezbollah’s conduct during the fighting could not be disclosed, while insisting that the group itself was not the source of Lebanon’s problems.

“The problem lies in the aggression, not in the resistance, contrary to what some claim,” he said. “The resistance arose solely because of aggression. Aggression is the cause and aggression is the problem.”

“Surrender to the Israeli enemy means the end of Lebanon as a model of coexistence in favor of Israeli settlements,” Qassem continued. “Southern Lebanon is the foundation and future of the country. Lebanon without resistance will be erased. The enemy wants all of Lebanon and wants to prevent it from having power. It wants an internal Lebanese war.”

Qassem then turned his criticism toward Lebanon’s political leadership, accusing the authorities of giving up the country’s sources of strength and yielding to Israeli and American demands.

“While there are those who may accept surrender, we refuse it,” he said. “This country belongs to all of us, and we must reach an agreement. We will not give up even one centimeter of our land.”

( Photo: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein )

( Photo: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein )

“The authorities gave up all sources of strength at once and surrendered to all the enemy’s demands at once,” he said. “The authorities are assisting the Israeli-American project instead of confronting it. The authorities bear responsibility for the continuing explosive security situation resulting from the attacks because they are betting on the United States and Israel.”

Qassem also directly criticized Lebanon’s president over negotiations with Israel.

“The president has the right to negotiate, but he does not have the right to violate the Constitution, the Taif Agreement, his inaugural address or Lebanon’s rights,” he said. “Stop the direct negotiations, move to indirect negotiations and make your voice heard. Be confident that everyone will stand beside you when you defend Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

“We are ready for dialogue, but how can we conduct dialogue with those who have defined the resistance and its people as outlaws?” he added.

Qassem claimed that any future Israeli withdrawal would result from Hezbollah’s resistance and the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding rather than negotiations conducted by the Lebanese government.

“If Israel withdraws from any position today or tomorrow, or draws up a withdrawal plan, it will be the result of the resistance and the memorandum of understanding, not the result of negotiations,” he said.

“The authorities tried to conduct direct negotiations for seven rounds. What was the result? It was below zero, not even zero,” Qassem said.

He concluded by accusing Washington of seeking global dominance and arguing that Israel had become increasingly isolated internationally.