After 34 years, Jordan reinstates mandatory military service, warns against evasion

Jordan ’s government and military spokespeople held a press conference on Monday to outline the return of mandatory military service for men. Government spokesman Mohammed Al-Momani announced exemptions for only children, those medically unfit or living abroad.

The move comes amid speculation linking the decision to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s recent statements affirming his attachment to a “Greater Israel” vision, which includes territories in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt.

2 View gallery Jordanian military forces in drill ( Photo: screengrab )

Al-Momani condemned Netanyahu’s remarks, and addressed criticism that the draft was reinstated due to the Israeli prime minister's remarks. “The current military service plan targets 6,000 young Jordanian men born in 2007, who will turn 18 by January 1, 2026, with expansion to 10,000 later. Recruits will be selected by electronic lottery," he explained.

Military spokesman Mustafa Al-Hiyari detailed that basic training will last three months, starting February 1, 2026, after which soldiers will be assigned to various units. The spokespeople did not specify the duration of service in those units.

“Those summoned who fail to serve will face penalties under the Military and Reserve Service Law, including imprisonment from three months to a year, followed by mandatory service," Al-Hiyari warned. Jordan’s military currently employs about 100,000 soldiers and officers.

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah announced the reinstatement of the draft on Sunday, reversing a 1991 decision to end conscription. He said the goal is “to prepare young people to serve and defend their homeland,” adding: “The experience strengthens national identity and the youth’s connection to their country, fostering character and discipline.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: screengrab )

He directed the government to collaborate with partners on a national service plan with a clear timeline. Five years ago, Jordan partially reintroduced conscription under then-prime minister Omar Razzaz, mandating a year of service for unemployed men aged 25-29, including three months of military training and nine months of vocational and technical education to enhance employability.

Professor Ronen Yitzhak, head of Middle Eastern Studies at Western Galilee College and a researcher at Tel Aviv University ’s Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies, noted that Jordan has not officially tied the conscription revival to Israeli statements.

“The crown prince’s declaration focused on defending the nation, which is interesting given calls in the Jordanian street for conscription to protect the country,” he said. Yitzhak suggested the government avoids framing it as a response to Israel to avoid escalation, while also responding to public sentiment as a patriotic act.