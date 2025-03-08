Friendly neighborhood protestor? Man scales Big Ben with a Palestinian flag

A pro-Palestinian protestor climbed Elizabeth Tower, home to London’s iconic Big Ben clock, on Saturday, gripping a Palestinian flag as stunned passersby looked on. The barefoot protester prompted witnesses to call local authorities, leading to a major police response.
Multiple police units arrived at the scene, blocking off the area as crowds gathered to watch the unusual incident. According to the Daily Mail, the protest triggered a "massive emergency response," with rescue teams deploying a crane to bring the man down safely.
A police spokesperson said authorities received the first report at 7:24 am local time and were working to bring the situation to a “safe conclusion” with assistance from London’s fire and rescue services. As part of the response, Bridge Street, located at the northern end of Westminster Bridge, was closed to traffic.
Videos filmed by onlookers captured the protester shouting, “I’m not going anywhere” and calling to “free Palestine.” Witness Luke Whelan told the Daily Mail, “I was cycling to work when I saw him climbing up Big Ben. It looked like he was on a video call or livestreaming. He seemed pretty calm up there, like Spider-Man.”