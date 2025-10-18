Standard time 2025 in Israel: When the clocks change and why it matters

When does Israel switch to standard time in 2025?
Israel will return to standard time overnight between Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26, 2025. At 2:00 a.m., clocks will move back one hour, giving most people an extra hour of sleep. Standard time will remain in effect until the switch to daylight saving time on March 27, 2026.
Will your alarm still work?
If you're unsure whether your phone updated automatically, go to settings and switch the time from “automatic” to manual. Then select “Budapest, Hungary” as your time zone. Most smartphones, however, adjust on their own.
Daylight saving time vs. standard time
Since clocks are set back an hour, people effectively gain an extra hour of sleep the night the change occurs.
Why does Israel change the clocks?
Israel adjusts its clocks annually under the 2013 Time Determination Law. On the last Sunday in October, the country reverts to standard time. The change marks the transition to shorter daylight hours, with earlier sunrises and sunsets.
How the time change affects the body
With shorter days and longer nights, the body produces more melatonin—a hormone that promotes sleep—making people feel more tired or sluggish. Less sunlight also leads to lower serotonin levels, which can affect mood and contribute to seasonal depression.
Daily life and daylight
Changing the clocks helps align daily activity with available daylight. During daylight saving time, people enjoy more sunlight in the evening; in standard time, mornings become brighter, making the most of daylight during working hours.
The debate over permanent daylight saving time
Some Israelis support staying on daylight saving time year-round, arguing it allows for longer evenings. Others oppose it, citing reduced evening family time, higher risk of traffic accidents in the dark, misalignment with European clocks and potential economic drawbacks.
What other countries do
Many nations, especially in Asia, Africa and South America, no longer change their clocks. The United States has also debated ending seasonal time changes. In 2019, the European Parliament voted to let each country choose between permanent standard or daylight saving time. While Israel has considered changes, it continues to follow the current system.
When does daylight saving time return?
Israel will switch back to daylight saving time overnight from Thursday, March 27, to Friday, March 28, 2026.