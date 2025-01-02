Israeli victims of New Orleans attack remain on ventilators, consul says

Two Israeli nationals remain hospitalized and on ventilators following a deadly ramming and shooting attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter on New Year’s Eve, Elad Shoshan, Israel's consul to the U.S. Southwest and deputy consul general, told Ynet on Thursday.
One victim is stable and not in life-threatening condition, while the other is in moderate to serious condition. Both remain unable to communicate. "We hope to speak with them tomorrow," Shoshan said.
The Foreign Ministry said it is in contact with the victims’ families and the hospitals, with the Israeli Consulate General in Houston dispatching a representative to assist.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The attack, now being investigated as an act of terrorism by the FBI, has claimed the lives of 15 people and left over 30 others injured. The suspect, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, reportedly drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m., then opened fire on police before being fatally shot. Officials found an Islamic State flag in the vehicle, and investigators are examining possible ties to foreign terror groups.
Witnesses described chaotic scenes as the truck plowed through revelers, followed by gunfire. Two officers were injured before police neutralized the attacker. Explosive devices were later found at the scene, prompting further investigation and detonation efforts.
Most victims were local residents celebrating New Year’s Eve, with the Sugar Bowl set to take place hours later. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry condemned the attack, and outgoing President Joe Biden offered federal assistance in a call with Mayor LaToya Cantrell.