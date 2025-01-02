Israeli victims of New Orleans attack remain on ventilators, consul says

One victim is stable and not in life-threatening condition, while the other is in moderate to serious condition. Both remain unable to communicate. "We hope to speak with them tomorrow," Shoshan said.

The Foreign Ministry said it is in contact with the victims’ families and the hospitals, with the Israeli Consulate General in Houston dispatching a representative to assist.

