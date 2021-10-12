Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
24C
Illustration: man in handcuffs

IDF servicemember arrested for 'running lewd parties for minors'

Police say suspect allegedly used social media to lure users as young as 13 to erotic meet-ups, engage in conversations of explicit nature and share adult content, often featuring other minors

Eli Senyor |
Published: 10.12.21, 19:12
Police arrested on Tuesday an IDF servicemember suspected of trying to lure minors as young as 13 to attend sex parties through social media.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • According to a police statement, the suspect — a man in his 30s from central Israel — ran several Instagram accounts through which he contacted underage users. Police believe the suspect also engaged in conversations of explicit nature with them and shared adult content with them, some of it featuring other minors.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Illustration: man in handcuffs after his arrest by police     Illustration: man in handcuffs after his arrest by police
    Illustration: man in handcuffs
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    The arrest came at the tail end of a months-long undercover investigation by the Child Online Protection Bureau joint civilian-police authority after receiving a tip about the parties and complaints from concerned parents.
    The investigation revealed that the suspect ran several Instagram pages under the handles @gayisrael, @orgteengay and @dateisraelgay which he allegedly used to promote sex parties for minors and adults in central Israel and introduce followers with other users seeking intimate encounters.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    אישה נערה ילדה צעירה דיכאון אילוס אילוסטרציה    אישה נערה ילדה צעירה דיכאון אילוס אילוסטרציה
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    He allegedly asked users to fill out a form featuring intimate and invasive questions and a request for photos and personal information, after which he would add them to private groups on instant messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram where he would have erotic conversations with them which included sending videos with pedophilic content and offers to meet for sex.
    Talkbacks for this article 0