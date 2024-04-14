Israel reopens airspace 7 hours after start of Iranian offensive

The Israel Airports Authority announced Sunday following Defense Ministry directives that Israel’s airspace has been reopened and that Ben Gurion Airport will resume activities after seven hours in which Iran attacked Israel with over 300 drones and missiles. In a statement, the authority added that southern Israel’s Ramon Airport will remain closed until further notice.
Ben Gurion Airport’s flight schedule is expected to change, and passengers are advised to check with their airlines and the Airport Authority for updated flight times before arriving at the airport. Domestic airports are expected to open later on Sunday.
Israel’s airspace was closed for international and domestic flights at 12:30 a.m. following military identification of an Iranian attack against Israel.
El Al Israel Airlines issued a statement Saturday. "Some of our flights are canceled. All flight changes are detailed in the attached table. Customers whose flights are canceled will be provided with an alternative when possible," the statement said.
Israeli airlines Arkia and Israir also announced changes to their flight schedules due to the Iranian attack. As a result of the closing of the country’s airspace, dozens of foreign airlines started canceling their flights to Israel, including Air France and KLM.