‘The deserts of Africa will bloom again’: Israel deepens African ties

Six new Israel Allies Caucuses were launched this month in Africa , marking a strengthening of diplomatic ties—a momentum not witnessed since before the Six-Day War.

The caucuses—in Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Lesotho, Seychelles, Gabon and Guinea-Conakry—were unveiled following the inaugural Africa-Israel Parliamentary Summit in Addis Ababa in September 2024. At the summit, more than 40 parliamentarians from 20 African nations united to affirm Israel’s right to exist, declare Jerusalem its undivided capital and pledge to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“I seek to deepen and broaden my nation’s relationship with Israel, the nation of God,” said Reverend MP Paul Pusetso Masiu, chair of the Lesotho Israel Allies Caucus, in a statement. “The ultimate intention is to establish much stronger binational relations between Lesotho and Israel, to the extent that Lesotho establishes an embassy in Jerusalem and Israel in Lesotho.”

Leaders across Africa are now championing initiatives that promise to redefine regional partnerships, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), which manages the caucuses, explained. These parliamentary groups signal strategic collaboration in areas such as agriculture, innovation, technology, climate resilience and counterterrorism, and a meeting of minds grounded in shared biblical values, democratic ideals and mutually beneficial development goals.

These African lawmakers say they also look forward to forging a new era of trilateral engagement involving Africa, Israel and the United States. With renewed energy following Israel’s recent military success against Iran, many view this as the right moment to build upon the Abraham Accords and explore expanded development initiatives and relations.

A 13th Israeli embassy is set to open in Zambia next month.

MK Amit Halevi said that Israel maintains diplomatic relations with approximately 40 of the 54 African countries. Several have pledged to deepen those ties, potentially by moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, added Nthumbi.

Some of these discussions have been ongoing for years. In 2019, the president of Chad hinted at relocating the embassy, but no official decision was made before he died in 2021. Rwanda also suggested a move, but again, no action followed.

Malawi’s president supported an embassy move during his candidacy but later reversed course, citing pressure and the need for regional consensus. Local pro-Israel lawmakers say he may revisit the issue if elected for a second term. South Sudan is also seen as a country with the potential to strengthen diplomatic ties with Israel in this way.

“These countries know the deserts of Africa will bloom again when they start blessing Israel,” Nthumbi said.

Past ties

Israel and Africa maintained diplomatic ties between 1948 and 1967 through both the Mossad and the Foreign Ministry, particularly with countries like Ethiopia, Tanzania and Kenya, according to a historical report by Dr. Irit Back, head of African Studies at Tel Aviv University, written on behalf of the Israel-Africa Relations Institute.

In 1957, Israel established its first diplomatic mission in Africa in Ghana. A year later, it founded MASHAV—an acronym in Hebrew for the Center for International Cooperation—to coordinate technical agreements with African nations. A division of the Foreign Ministry, MASHAV brought African students to Israel to learn about advanced agricultural and development techniques, according to Back. In turn, Israeli experts traveled to African countries to share their knowledge and support local capacity-building.

By the 1960s, Israel had established diplomatic relations with 33 African countries.

Following the Six-Day War, however, Israel’s ties with many African nations began to deteriorate. Back explained that by the end of 1973, after the Yom Kippur War, all but four states in the Organization of African Unity had cut diplomatic ties with Israel.

It wasn’t until 1978—after the signing of the Camp David Accords with Egypt and the peace treaty that followed—that Israel began rebuilding those relationships. The process gained momentum following Israel’s withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula in 1982.

Improving ties with African countries has gradually yielded results. In Back’s report, she notes that nations such as Cameroon and Rwanda have demonstrated their support for Israel in international forums. Cameroon, for instance, frequently abstains from United Nations votes that target Israel. Rwanda, too, has either abstained or opted not to vote on key anti-Israel resolutions—positions that reflect its long-standing positive relationship with Jerusalem.

That support extended into the aftermath of October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel. Several African nations—including Kenya, Ghana, Togo, Cameroon, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo—were among the first to condemn Hamas’s actions.

Africa has reemerged as a strategic priority for Israel. Businessman and philanthropist Haim Taib established the Israel-Africa Relations Institute to revitalize and strengthen these ties.

“He saw a massive opportunity to reshape the conversation around Israel through Africa,” explained Shiri Fein-Grossman, the institute’s CEO.

Part of the institute’s work involves ensuring that Israel prioritizes Africa. According to Fein-Grossman, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has included African engagement in his 2025 Ministry of Foreign Affairs work plan and committed to opening the new Zambian embassy.

Momentum is also growing at the leadership level. In March, Sa’ar hosted Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Gedion Timothewos in Israel—the minister’s first official visit. Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel has also taken a hands-on role. She attended the Africa-Israel Parliamentary Summit last year and has been a vocal advocate for expanding ties across the continent.

On the philanthropic front, Israeli organizations are stepping up. Just before the Iran-Israel conflict erupted, the Ruderman Family Foundation and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Malawi. The agreement will bring Israeli medical technology, mobile clinics and portable diagnostic tools to underserved communities. It’s part of JDC’s larger ImpactWell initiative, focusing on last-mile health solutions in developing countries.

“The launch of this program in Malawi, represents more than just a health initiative—it’s a powerful demonstration of friendship between Malawi, Israel and the global Jewish community at a time when such relationships are increasingly valuable,” Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, said. “ImpactWell brings life-changing Israeli healthcare innovations to Malawian citizens who need them most, while strengthening the growing bond between the two nations. This partnership showcases how Jewish values, Israeli innovation and international cooperation can create meaningful change in the world.”

Save a Child’s Heart, the Jewish Agency’s Project TEN, IsraAID and dozens more Israeli humanitarian organizations have been working in Africa for many years.

This bond is already producing results. In April 2024, Malawi opened its first embassy in Israel despite the ongoing war in Gaza. Malawian leaders have also expressed interest in relocating this embassy to Jerusalem. The embassy’s opening coincided with the launch of a new agricultural cooperation program between the two countries, which, according to Back, could lead other nations to follow suit.

Countering China’s influence

Bishop Nthumbi said that for years, African heads of state have been targeted by pro-Iranian forces spreading anti-Israel propaganda aimed at driving a wedge between the continent and Jerusalem. But today, he said, there is a clear shift underway: many of those same leaders are seeking to renew and rebuild ties with Israel.

He believes the motivation is both political and religious.

“Zionism was one of the greatest models for African nations to see that they could fight colonialism and establish self-rule,” he said. “A lot of African leaders relied on Israel for motivation.”

Christianity’s rapid growth across Africa is also shaping attitudes. Nearly 50% of Africans now identify as Christians, many of whom read the Bible and feel a strong spiritual connection to Israel.

Still, religious affinity is not the only driver of this trend. The return of US President Donald Trump to the White House has accelerated a strategic shift, particularly regarding efforts to counter China’s growing influence in Africa.

In a paper for the Israel-Africa Relations Institute, Mavinga Mwene wrote: “While Chinese investments have built roads, ports and railways across the continent, these often come with conditions that exclude local labor, displace African industries and ensure that the bulk of loaned funds flow back to China while sidelining the development of African human capital. Furthermore, African economies are steered into roles as exporters of raw materials for Chinese industries, rather than fostering local value chains and industrialization.”

One high-profile U.S.-backed initiative is the Lobito Corridor project, which connects the mineral-rich regions of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the Angolan port of Lobito. Supported by the U.S. and the Group of G7+, the corridor is part of a larger effort to offer a viable alternative to China’s Belt and Road model.

Many African countries are warming to the American approach, which focuses on local development.

“We, as an institute, and other think tanks in Washington, DC, have said we need to bring a model that creates an alternative to China,” Fein-Grossman said. “Instead of building a project, you build a partnership. You use local manpower, knowledge transfer and create jobs on both sides, which builds a long-lasting relationship between the U.S. and Africa.”

She added that Israel’s longstanding presence on the continent and its technological know-how make it a natural partner in forming a strategic triangle with the U.S. and Africa.

“It is a huge opportunity for Israel’s economic growth, but also could ultimately impact political voting patterns and help address a range of political and security challenges,” she said. “It’s not only China—we’re also seeing Turkey and Russia becoming more active on the continent. We must align with the U.S to outsmart our rivals and enemies.”

While Turkey does invest in economic development, its agenda extends beyond commerce. Fein-Grossman said the country is also working to expand its religious footprint by sponsoring hospitals and humanitarian initiatives.

“Through these efforts,” she said, “the country is starting to see Islam spread and go against the Christian roots.”

This is where Israel can act as a counterbalance, according to Gedaliah Blum, co-founder of the Heartland Initiative, who collaborates with the Israel Allies Foundation and other Africa-focused efforts.

“Right now, Africa is a strong Christian continent,” Blum said. “We need to create a critical mass of people showing up for Israel and giving people there the confidence that they can stand up.”

MK Halevi likewise emphasized the continent’s religious and geopolitical tensions.

“We have a serious struggle between Christian communities and the rest of Africa,” he said. “Many, many countries are involved in this battle between Muslims and Christians. So, we need to improve our relations with Africa.”

Halevi, who also attended the Africa-Israel Parliamentary Summit, believes the continent and Israel share essential values and mutual interests. He sees Israeli innovation playing a vital role in African development.

“Africa should get better treatment—much more than she gets today from us in Israel and the rest of the world,” he said.

