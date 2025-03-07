'Trump's threat against Hamas puts the burden on Israel'

It is easy for former U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten that “all hell will break loose” on Hamas because Israel will be the one to carry out that threat, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon.
Speaking to ILTV News this week, Ayalon explained that Trump's warning does not require direct American action, such as deploying U.S. troops.
“The threat, if needed, will be materialized or realized by Israel. So in a way, it's easier for him to make this threat,” he said.
Watch the full interview: