Footage shared on social media of dog holding onto steering wheel of moving vehicle

Israeli man detained after letting dog take car for joyride in Jerusalem

Police say suspect filmed dog holding steering wheel of moving vehicle and shared footage on social media; man summoned for questioning and set to face reckless driving charges

Haim Golditch |
Published: 09.05.22, 23:25
Jerusalem District Traffic Police detained on Monday a driver after footage surfaced on social media depicting him driving a car while a dog sitting on his lap is holding the steering wheel.
    • The suspect was summoned by Jerusalem Police and questioned by the traffic department for reckless driving allegations.
    Footage shared on social media of dog holding onto steering wheel of moving vehicle
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    The police said that the suspect, a 35-year-old resident of the Arab village of Ein Naqquba west of Jerusalem, "endangered other road users with his wrongful actions, but was also driving a car without a valid vehicle inspection test," referring to a yearly inspection all vehicles must pass to remain on the road.
    The suspect is expected to face charges before a traffic court once his investigation is completed.
    "The suspect behaved in a reckless and improper manner when he let his dog hold onto the steering wheel, thereby endangering road users," the police said.
    "He then went on to share footage of the dangerous act which reached the police. Whoever does such things is playing with human lives. We will continue to work to enforce and prosecute serious traffic violations."
