U.S. military expert: Israel could deal ‘serious’ blow to Iran’s nuclear program

If Israel decided to attack Iran, it could do “serious, profound, and consequential damage to Iran's nuclear program,” according to Norman Roule, Senior Advisor to United Against Nuclear Iran.

“That doesn't mean that the program would stop permanently or that the Iranians wouldn't be able to respond with significant air strikes against Israel on their own, with their surviving missile program,” Roule cautioned. “In this case, you need American air defense assistance, American coordination with regional partners. And that's why that interaction between Washington and Jerusalem is so important. I believe it exists.”

Roule noted that the Trump administration has maintained a consistent policy on Iran, balancing military preparedness with diplomatic efforts.

First, he explained, the administration is committed to providing Israel with whatever it needs—not only for defense but also to empower it to act independently if necessary.

At the same time, the administration seeks to avoid a broader Middle East conflict, ensuring Israel is prepared while working to prevent escalation.

“The goal is an agreement of some sort. In this regard, I think you're going to see the Trump administration work with regional partners,” Roule told ILTV. “U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is in the region right now to seek a Gaza extension. I think you'll see more of that with Iran.”

He added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the administration even attempted some form of direct engagement with Iran after coordinating with allies to assess its feasibility.

“But at the end of the day, this is an Iranian decision. If they increase their nuclear program, further attack us or partner interests, I think there will be a sharp military response from the United States,” Roule concluded.

