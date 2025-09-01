Israel splits EuroBasket openers

It was a close first game between Israel and Iceland in the first round of the 2025 EuroBasket. The incredibly tall Icelandic players nearly towered over the Israelis, giving them a massive advantage for dunks and rebounds. So, the Israeli team had to get a little creative with their strategy.

The team did just that—cementing their first EuroBasket game as a win. The stars of the game were Roman Sorkin, who threw a stunning three-pointer to open the second half and secure Israel’s 48-34 lead.

NBA player Deni Avdija also made great plays, with strong defense and crucial points that maintained a 10-point advantage throughout most of the game. The game ended 83-71 in Israel’s favor, opening what they hoped would be a great EuroBasket season.

Israel secured a top spot in the Group D standings—just before losing their second game to Poland.

In another close match, Israel’s second game against Poland saw incredible baskets, strong defense, and a solid effort by the Israeli squad. While Poland held the lead for the entire first half, incredible baskets by Avdija brought Israel to a one-point lead by the end of the second half. But Poland responded with a three-pointer, giving them a two-point lead in the final moments of the game. With just over a minute to go, Israel stole the lead again, needing only to hold on until the end.