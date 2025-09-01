Israel splits EuroBasket openers

NBA player Deni Avdija made great plays, with strong defense and crucial points that maintained a 10-point advantage throughout most of the game

Devo Klein, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
basketball
Sports
EuroBasket
It was a close first game between Israel and Iceland in the first round of the 2025 EuroBasket. The incredibly tall Icelandic players nearly towered over the Israelis, giving them a massive advantage for dunks and rebounds. So, the Israeli team had to get a little creative with their strategy.
ISRAELI BASKETBALL
(ILTV)
The team did just that—cementing their first EuroBasket game as a win. The stars of the game were Roman Sorkin, who threw a stunning three-pointer to open the second half and secure Israel’s 48-34 lead.
NBA player Deni Avdija also made great plays, with strong defense and crucial points that maintained a 10-point advantage throughout most of the game. The game ended 83-71 in Israel’s favor, opening what they hoped would be a great EuroBasket season.
Israel secured a top spot in the Group D standings—just before losing their second game to Poland.
In another close match, Israel’s second game against Poland saw incredible baskets, strong defense, and a solid effort by the Israeli squad. While Poland held the lead for the entire first half, incredible baskets by Avdija brought Israel to a one-point lead by the end of the second half. But Poland responded with a three-pointer, giving them a two-point lead in the final moments of the game. With just over a minute to go, Israel stole the lead again, needing only to hold on until the end.
With 13 seconds left, Poland scored again, leaving the score 66-64 in their favor. The clock was running out, and Israel had one last chance. When the buzzer rang, the ball was in Avdija’s hands—wide open on the three-point line. He missed the shot, giving Poland the win.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""