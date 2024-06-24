Watch: Palestinian, Israel supporters clash outside synagogue in LA

Scattered violence and fist fights erupted Sunday between Palestinian supporters and pro-Israel demonstrators in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles. Police in riot gear intervened to restore order.

5 View gallery The clashes in West Los Angeles ( Photo: David Swanson / AFP )

The clashes began at 10:52 am in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

The clashes between pro-Palestinians and Israel supporters

Pro-Palestinian protesters had gathered in front of the Abas Torah synagogue, where a program on Israel was taking place, and they were met by counter-demonstrators, some carrying Israeli flags.

5 View gallery ( Photo: David Swanson / AFP )





5 View gallery Pro-Palestinian rioters ( Photo: David Swanson / AFP )

Heated verbal confrontations quickly escalated into physical altercations, with several scuffles breaking out throughout the neighborhood. Video footage from the scene showed punches being thrown, and some individuals using protest sign handles as weapons.

"One person just boom, straight to my nose, and I fell to the floor. I got hit many times on my head. I got kicked over here," said Naftoli Sherman, a supporter of Israel.

5 View gallery ( Photo: David Swanson / AFP )

5 View gallery ( Photo: David Swanson / AFP )