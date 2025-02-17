Israeli teen accused of spraying Islamist graffiti, allegedly recruited by foreign entity

Israel Police have arrested a 17-year-old from Gush Etzion on suspicion of spraying graffiti linked to Islamist terror organizations and carrying hostile messages toward Israelis.
Authorities believe the teen was acting on behalf of a foreign entity that had contacted him through the messaging app Telegram.
According to police, the graffiti—discovered at multiple locations—was intended to intimidate Israelis. The slogans included “Children of Ruhollah” and “Conquerors of Khaybar.” The term "Ruhollah" is commonly associated with religious and nationalist figures in Shiite Islam, while "Conquerors of Khaybar" has been used in anti-Jewish contexts, primarily by Islamist groups.
Investigators allege that the suspect received cryptocurrency payments from an unidentified foreign source in exchange for his actions. Police say he sprayed between 10 and 15 graffiti messages as part of the arrangement.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Authorities also uncovered evidence that the same foreign source had urged the teen to commit more serious offenses, including setting fire to vehicles and targeting electrical and communications infrastructure. The investigation remains ongoing, with police working to identify additional individuals involved.
While no direct evidence links Iran to the case, investigators are exploring the possibility given the nature of past incidents. However, officials stress that, at this stage, there is no confirmation of involvement by any specific country or organization.