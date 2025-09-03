Jerusalem day of disruption began as protesters urge a deal and an end to Gaza war

Three days of protests led by families of Israeli hostages opened in Jerusalem, marked by tense scenes near the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Demonstrators set trash bins ablaze, and a vehicle parked nearby caught fire.

Dozens of protesters climbed onto the roof of the National Library, unfurling giant banners bearing Netanyahu’s image and the words: “You abandoned and you killed!” Police officers scaled the building as well and began negotiating with the activists, who refused to come down. The protest took place in Givat Ram, near the Knesset, as part of a larger rally calling for the release of hostages.

Police said a “small group of demonstrators” endangered themselves and disrupted public order by climbing onto the roof, ignoring officers’ instructions, provoking confrontations, hanging banners, and setting off a smoke grenade. Security forces, including Border Police, said they were allowing demonstrations to continue in the plaza outside but ordered those on the roof to leave.

Anat Angrest, whose son Matan is being held captive in Gaza, addressed him in a post on X as she made her way to Jerusalem: “Matan, my prince, your mother loves you. I’m on the way to the prime minister’s house to cry out your unheard voice, and how much I miss your voice.”

She added, “You are coming back to me, my child. Hold on to hope. You are returning to safe ground in Israel. The people’s army is fighting for you with me, not giving up — and it’s so moving.”

Meanwhile, a convoy of vehicles was making its way to the capital along Route 1.