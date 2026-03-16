Rocket and missile alert sirens activated throughout central, southern Israel

Rocket and missile alert sirens were activated late Sunday night throughout central Israel, including the Dan bloc, the Judean foothills, Sharon and Samaria, following a limited barrage launched from Iran. It was the first launch toward the center in several hours.

Rocket and missile alert sirens were activated late Sunday night throughout central Israel, including the Dan bloc, the Judean foothills, Sharon and Samaria, following a limited barrage launched from Iran. It was the first launch toward the center in several hours.

Rocket and missile alert sirens were activated late Sunday night throughout central Israel, including the Dan bloc, the Judean foothills, Sharon and Samaria, following a limited barrage launched from Iran. It was the first launch toward the center in several hours.

Shortly after the missile barrage, the IDF announced that is has begun "a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran." The announcement came about two hours after the IDF reported that it was striking "Hezbollah terror infrastructure" in Beirut.

Shortly after the missile barrage, the IDF announced that is has begun "a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran." The announcement came about two hours after the IDF reported that it was striking "Hezbollah terror infrastructure" in Beirut.

Shortly after the missile barrage, the IDF announced that is has begun "a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran." The announcement came about two hours after the IDF reported that it was striking "Hezbollah terror infrastructure" in Beirut.