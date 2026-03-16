Rocket and missile alert sirens activated throughout central, southern Israel

Missiles were launched from Iran toward southern Israel early Monday morning. Rocket and missile alerts sounded in the Aravah, Dead Sea, Judea and southern Negev areas including Be'er Sheva, Rahat and Gaza border communities including Ofakim and Kerem Shalom,
Rocket and missile alert sirens were activated late Sunday night throughout central Israel, including the Dan bloc, the Judean foothills, Sharon and Samaria, following a limited barrage launched from Iran. It was the first launch toward the center in several hours.
The launches reportedly fell in open areas. Magen David Adom reported shortly after the attack that no injuries were reported.
Shortly after the missile barrage, the IDF announced that is has begun "a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran." The announcement came about two hours after the IDF reported that it was striking "Hezbollah terror infrastructure" in Beirut.
Also late Sunday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to negotiate "desperately," and noted that he does not think it is ready for it. Trump added that the U.S. is discussing with other countries the control of the Strait of Hormuz and is demanding that other countries help protect it. The U.S. president also said that "Israel is working with the U.S. to secure the Strait of Hormuz.
First published: 02:13, 03.16.26