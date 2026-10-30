Officer, where's my car: military Humvee goes missing from IDF base

An IDF Hummer has been stolen from the Julis military base in southern Israel, prompting a military police investigation, searches of nearby bases and a blanket ban on leave for soldiers serving in Battalion 652, which is responsible for maintaining and upgrading military engineering equipment and armored vehicles.

The Hummer's disappearance was first discovered Monday, after a similar vehicle was brought into an emergency equipment storage depot at the base. A maintenance order was subsequently entered into the military's SAP logistics system without any loading operation being carried out or the vehicle undergoing a physical inspection.

An IDF jeep near the Gaza border ( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen )

During another inspection of the storage depot on Thursday, personnel found that the Hummer was missing from its designated row of parked military vehicles.

As part of efforts to locate the missing vehicle, military personnel began reviewing security camera footage from the entrances and exits of the Julis base. A drone was also deployed to scan the surrounding area, while searches were conducted at the base and nearby military installations.

A request was also submitted to the military's Organization and Human Resources Branch to conduct a comprehensive inventory of all vehicle companies and emergency equipment storage depots.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said: "During routine inspections by a military unit in southern Israel, a military Hummer was reported missing. Following the report, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.