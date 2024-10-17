Sinwar’s body identified by dental records: Meet the soldiers who took him down

WARNING: This article contains graphic images.

The soldiers responsible for what is likely one of the most significant Israeli military achievements in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war are from the IDF's Infantry Commanders and Combat Training School, commonly known by its Hebrew acronym Bislah.

While clearing a terrorist stronghold, the troops identified and eliminated three terrorists in a booby-trapped building, which had previously been partially demolished by the IDF.

2 View gallery Bislah forces standing over body of eliminated terrorist suspected to belong to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

IDF forces discovered large amounts of Israeli cash and identifying documents on the terrorists' bodies. Due to the presence of explosives and grenades, drones were initially used to examine the bodies.

One of the terrorists bore a strong resemblance to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, leading troops to believe they may have killed him unintentionally, without prior intelligence. The exact location of the raid remains undisclosed for security reasons.

To confirm Sinwar’s identity, soldiers photographed the body and sent the images to the Israeli police’s forensic unit. Assistant Commissioner Aliza Raziel, head of the unit, confirmed that the teeth in the photos matched Sinwar's dental records from his time in Israeli custody.

"We had Sinwar’s dental data on file, and the match was clear," Raziel said. "This was one of the most significant moments this year, allowing us to quickly provide critical information to the field."

Further evidence suggesting Sinwar’s death included the presence of a senior Hamas commander known to frequently accompany him. Reports from Gaza indicated the other two terrorists killed were Sinwar’s bodyguards, one of whom worked as a teacher for UNRWA and the other a high-ranking official in Hamas’ National Security Office.

2 View gallery Body of eliminated terrorist suspected to belong to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

The IDF confirmed the killing of three terrorists and is investigating whether one was Sinwar. The military clarified that, despite rumors, the terrorists’ identities have not yet been officially verified and that no hostages were found at the site.

Senior Israeli officials later said that the chances Sinwar was killed were "very high." A spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that families of the hostages had been informed that no hostages were present at the scene.

Israeli public rejoices amid reports of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death





"Sinwar was likely killed, and Israel remains committed to pursuing all those responsible for the October 7 attacks,” a senior official added.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted a brief message on X (formerly Twitter), quoting the Bible: "'You will chase your enemies, and they will fall by the sword before you.' Leviticus 26:7." The post was accompanied by images of senior terrorist leaders Mohammed Deif and Hassan Nasrallah marked with an X, and another image of an X on a black background—an apparent reference to the potential killing of Sinwar.

