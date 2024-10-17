Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar likely killed in Gaza clash, officials say

Israeli forces killed three terrorists in a face-to-face clash in a building in Gaza on Thursday, and military officials said they are investigating whether one of the dead was elusive Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. While there is no definitive identification yet, officials describe the chances as "very high."

"During an operation in Gaza, three militants were killed. The military and the Shin Bet are investigating the possibility that one of them is Yahya Sinwar." The statement clarified that, contrary to rumors, it is not yet possible to confirm the identities of the militants. It also noted that there were no signs of hostages at the site where the militants were killed.

Yahya Sinwar in a Gaza tunnel ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





“During IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, three terrorists were eliminated,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement, adding that they were “checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed.”

According to officials, there were “no signs of the presence of hostages in the area” during the operation. “The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution,” they added.

Israeli officials emphasized that military and intelligence forces continue to operate with caution in the field and urged the public to follow censorship guidelines to safeguard operational security.

Details released so far indicate that the Israeli unit identified three terrorists inside a partially destroyed building and eliminated them. One of the terrorists reportedly bore a strong resemblance to Sinwar, and images of the body have circulated online. "The chances that Sinwar was killed are very high, with several indications supporting this," senior Israeli officials said following the military's announcement.

2 View gallery Body of Gaza terrorist believed to be Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Large amounts of Israeli cash and identifying documents were found on the bodies, which were first examined by drones. Their identities will be definitively confirmed through DNA testing, which the Saudi network Al-Hadath reports has already been completed.

One of the key indicators suggesting that Sinwar may have been killed is the presence of a senior Hamas brigade commander known to have been close to him.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted a brief message on X (formerly Twitter), quoting the Bible: "'You will chase your enemies, and they will fall by the sword before you.' Leviticus 26:7." The post was accompanied by images of senior terrorist leaders Mohammed Deif and Hassan Nasrallah marked with an X, and another image of an X on a black background—an apparent reference to the potential killing of Sinwar.

Israel has dedicated significant resources to hunting down Sinwar, who has evaded capture since orchestrating the surprise Hamas attack that sparked the ongoing war on October 7 last year. U.S. intelligence has assisted Israel in this pursuit.

2 View gallery Yahya Sinwar ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Sinwar, 61, has so far managed to evade capture, relying on Hamas' extensive network of underground tunnels across Gaza. Previous reports suggest that he kept hostages close to him to prevent an attack and avoided using electronic devices to maintain secrecy. There have been multiple unconfirmed reports of his death in recent months, with speculation mounting after long periods he went incommunicado.

Last month, Israeli officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, hinted that Sinwar might have been killed, displaying his image with a question mark during a security briefing .

However, it was reported last week that Sinwar had made contact with Qatar after a "long silence." If confirmed, this latest development could mark the end of the pursuit of the mastermind behind Hamas's attacks.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: