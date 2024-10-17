Yahya Sinwar: The end of the October 7 massacre mastermind?

For 22 years, Yahya Sinwar was imprisoned in Israel, where he underwent a life-saving surgery. Released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal, Sinwar quickly rose through Hamas' ranks in Gaza. In 2017, he was elected to lead Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and just months ago, he was appointed head of the terrorist group's political bureau.

Now, Israeli military and intelligence forces are investigating whether Sinwar—the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre—was killed during an IDF operation in Gaza . Israeli officials estimate the likelihood of his death as "very high."

5 View gallery Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar ( Photo: Adel Hana, AP )

Born in the Khan Younis refugee camp in October 1962, the same camp as senior Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, Sinwar co-founded Hamas' internal security wing, Majd, responsible for identifying Palestinian collaborators with Israel.

As a "successful" hunter of collaborators, Sinwar personally executed over 10 Palestinians suspected of working with Israeli authorities. It was these murders, rather than the killing of Israelis, that led to his arrest and 1989 sentencing to five life terms in prison—earning him the nickname "The Butcher of Khan Younis."

5 View gallery Sinwar in Israeli prison

In 1987, Sinwar received a tip that a man named Rasmi Salim had "abandoned Islam." He sought permission from Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin to kill Salim, then tracked him with other operatives, kidnapping him at knifepoint.

Under violent interrogation by Sinwar, Salim allegedly confessed to collaborating with Israel and acting against Islamic principles, after which Sinwar and his associates executed him.

In 2008, while in Israeli prison, Sinwar underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor. He was released in 2011 as part of the Gilad Shalit exchange, and upon returning to Gaza, his rapid rise to power began.

5 View gallery Sinwar released from Israeli prison as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal

In a speech following his release, Sinwar called on Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, to continue kidnapping Israeli soldiers to secure the release of more Palestinian prisoners. "The release of prisoners will only be achieved through the kidnapping of Jews and swapping them," he said, predicting that such exchanges were much closer than expected.

Sinwar quickly consolidated power in Gaza, gaining support and becoming Hamas' most powerful figure in 2017, eclipsing Ismail Haniyeh. Under his leadership, Hamas in Gaza overtook Hamas' external leadership, shifting the center of power within the organization. Earlier this year, following Haniyeh’s assassination in late July , Sinwar was elected head of the entire Hamas movement .

5 View gallery Sinwar (right) and his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh

In 2018, Sinwar gave a rare interview with Italian journalist Francesca Borri, saying, "War is not in anyone’s interest, certainly not ours. Who wants to confront a nuclear power with slingshots? War achieves nothing," while adding, "I won’t say I won’t fight again, but I don’t want more wars. I want the siege to end. My first commitment is to my people—to defend them and their right to freedom and independence."

Sinwar is also believed to have orchestrated the deadly October 7 terror attacks. Earlier this month, it was revealed that for over two years, he convened senior Hamas officials in a special "military council" where they meticulously planned the attack. The New York Times reported that the protocols of these meetings, which were captured by the IDF in a tunnel Sinwar had used to escape, detailed Hamas’ preparations and deception campaign aimed at misleading Israel about its intentions.

5 View gallery Sinwar and his family in a Hamas tunnel under Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Since the attack, Israeli forces have been hunting Sinwar. In February, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed footage of Sinwar, uncovered by Israeli ground forces in Gaza, showing him three days into the war alongside his brother Ibrahim, one of his wives and children. Presenting the video, Hagari said, "This footage is a result of our pursuit of Sinwar. The manhunt will not stop until we capture him, dead or alive. We are determined to get him."

Sinwar’s younger brother, Mohammed, 48, founded Hamas’ security apparatus and was behind the 2006 kidnapping of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. During Shalit’s captivity, Mohammed reportedly swore to his associates in Khan Younis, "If I don’t bring Yahya back to our mother, there will be no deal." Mohammed Sinwar remains one of Hamas’ top officials in Gaza today.

