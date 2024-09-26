Moroccan immigrant, previously slated for deportation, murders 19-year-old in Paris

In response to the murder of a 19-year-old student, allegedly by a Moroccan immigrant slated for deportation, France's new right-wing Interior Minister has vowed decisive state action. The suspect, who reportedly abandoned the victim's body in a forest before fleeing to Switzerland, has been apprehended. Previously convicted of rape, the immigrant recently faced a deportation order from French authorities.

2 View gallery Phillipine, murdered in Paris

The French media has identified the student only by her first name, Philippine. Her murder has ignited public outrage, intensifying pressure on the newly formed government and fueling demands for stricter immigration controls. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau described the crime as "heinous" and committed to strengthening legislation to expedite the deportation of foreigners convicted of crimes.

EU data shows France leads in expelling non-European nationals among member states, yet the sheer volume of deportation orders challenges enforcement. Addressing political leaders, Retailleau emphasized the need to enhance legal measures to safeguard France, advocating for legislative changes if necessary.

Philippine was last seen on Friday at Paris-Dauphine University in the capital's western region. Her body was discovered on Saturday in a nearby forest. Witnesses reported seeing a man with a shovel. The 22-year-old Moroccan suspect was captured in Geneva and extradited to France.

French prosecutors revealed the suspect was convicted in 2021 for a rape committed as a minor two years earlier. After serving his sentence, he was placed in administrative detention. A judge ordered his release in early September, conditional on regular contact with authorities and residency at a designated hostel. Days before the murder, he violated these conditions and went missing, prompting the state to issue a deportation order.

The student's murder has sparked widespread debate in France, with politicians from both the far-right and the left urging a review of immigration policies. Former President François Hollande, representing the left, called for swift enforcement of deportation orders.

2 View gallery President Macron in the incoming government's first meeting ( Photo: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo )

Jordan Bardella, leader of the far-right National Rally party, said that "Philippine's life was taken by a Moroccan immigrant under a deportation order." Bardella's party, alongside Marine Le Pen's, holds the largest parliamentary presence but has yet to form a government.

Bardella criticized the judicial system as weak and the state as dysfunctional, accusing leaders of placing French citizens in peril. He urged the government to take action, warning of the growing anger among perceived enemies.

To facilitate the establishment of a right-wing government while maintaining political influence, Le Pen's National Rally party has opted to "tactically support" Michel Barnier's new administration. They cautioned that the government's fate hinges on their support, reserving the right to withdraw if immigration and other critical issues are not adequately addressed.