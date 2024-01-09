IDF identifies 5 more soldiers, officers killed in blast near central Gaza tunnel

The IDF on Tuesday released the names of 5 more soldiers and officers who were killed in an explosion near a strategic tunnel in the central Gaza Strip's al-Bureij.

Master Sergeant (res.) Amit Moshe Shahar, 25, a Yahalom combat engineering soldier, from Ramat Yochanan; Captain (res.) Denis Krokhmalov Veksler, 32, a Yahalom combat engineering officer, from Be'er Sheva; Captain (res.) Ron Efrimi, 26, a Yahalom combat engineering officer, from Hod Hasharon; Master sergeant (res.) Roi Avraham Maimon, 24, a Yahalom paramedic, from Afula and Sergeant Major (res.) Akiva Yasinskiy, 35, a reservist of the 6th Brigade's 8173rd Engineering Battalion, from Ramat Gan. A 646th Brigade reservist was seriously wounded in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

1 View gallery Top left to right: Master sergeant (res.) Roi Avraham Maimon; Master Sergeant (res.) Amit Moshe Shahar; Sergeant First Class (res.) David Schwartz; Sergeant First Class (res.) Yakir Hexter; Sergeant First Class (res.) Gavriel Bloom; bottom left to right: Captain (res.) Ron Efrimi, Captain (res.) Denis Krokhmalov Veksler, Sergeant Major (res.) Akiva Yasinskiy, Sergeant Roi Tal ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Earlier, the army reported that Sergeant First Class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27, from Beit Shemesh, a 36th Division engineering soldier, was also killed in the explosion near the central Gaza tunnel.

Eight more soldiers, including singer and Fauda actor Idan Amedi , were wounded in the explosion which is believed to have been caused by explosives intended for the demolition of an underground arms manufacturing facility.

Additionally, Sergeant Roi Tal, 19, from Kfar Yehoshua, a Kfir Brigade soldier, was killed in a clash with terrorists in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. His funeral will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday in the Kfar Yehoshua cemetery.

Sergeant First Class (res.) David Schwartz, 26, from Elazar, a soldier of the 551st Brigade's 8291st Engineering Battalion, was killed by anti-tank fire in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.