Hezbollah strikes IDF Northern Command base with kamikaze drones

Terror group's deputy chief: 'We don't seek to escalate war, but if Israel does, response will be inevitable'; sirens sound across northern Israel amid rocket, drone attacks; army says base took minor damage, operating as usual

Lior Ben Ari, Yoav Zitun, Reuters|Updated:
Hezbollah kamikaze drone strike on IDF Northern Command base

Hezbollah struck the IDF Northern Command base in Safed on Tuesday with suicide drones as the Shiite terrorist group is looking to avenge the assassinations of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and a top commander in its elite Radwan force. The IDF said that the base took minor infrastructure damage and is operating as usual.
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Tuesday, "We do not seek to escalate the war, but if Israel does so, the response and confrontation will be inevitable."
1 View gallery
פגיעה בבסיס פיקוד הצפוןפגיעה בבסיס פיקוד הצפון
Hezbollah kamikaze drone strike on IDF Northern Command base
Earlier, multiple rockets were fired from Lebanon and landed in unpopulated areas between Kibbutz Yiftach and Route 90 near the border. An anti-tank missile struck Moshav Ramot Naftali, while several missiles were intercepted near Kibbutz Malkia. Also, a number of drones were downed in the vicinity.
Meanwhile, sirens blared in about two dozen northern Israeli communities in the morning hours warning of multiple hostile aircraft incursions and incoming rockets.
Reuters reported that three members of Iran-aligned Hezbollah were killed on Tuesday in a targeted strike on their vehicle in the town of Ghandouriyeh in the south of Lebanon, citing two sources familiar with the group's operations. The sources did not immediately identify those killed on Tuesday.
Scene of strike in southern Lebanon
(Video: from X)
Wissam Tawil, a high-ranking officer in Hezbollah's elite Radwan force in southern Lebanon was killed on Monday in an attack attributed to Israel. Tawil was closely associated with former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Qasem Soleimani.
Aruori's assassination in Beirut last week, which has also been attributed to Israel, has brought Tawil's close ties to Soleimani into the spotlight once again.
First published: 11:01, 01.09.24
