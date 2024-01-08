'Fauda' star Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza Strip clashes

Israeli singer and actor suffers serious injuries after engaging Hamas terrorists in the southern part of the Gaza Strip before being evacuated to the hospital; Doctors say his condition is stable

Roie Rubinstein|
Israeli singer-songwriter and actor Idan Amedi was seriously injured on Monday in clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip and was evacuated to the Sheba Medical Center, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.
Amedi suffered various shrapnel injuries in several parts of his body and his condition is now considered stable while being anesthetized and intubated at the hospital.
Idan Amedi
The 'Fauda' star has been serving as a reserve soldier in the IDF's Combat Engineering Corps.
Idan Amedi in Gaza
This is a developing story.
