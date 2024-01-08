'Fauda' star Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza Strip clashes

Israeli singer-songwriter and actor Idan Amedi was seriously injured on Monday in clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip and was evacuated to the Sheba Medical Center, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.
More stories:
Amedi suffered various shrapnel injuries in several parts of his body and his condition is now considered stable while being anesthetized and intubated at the hospital.
The 'Fauda' star has been serving as a reserve soldier in the IDF's Combat Engineering Corps.
This is a developing story.