Amnesty International suspends Israel chapter over 'racism' allegations

Amnesty International has suspended its Israeli chapter for two years, citing allegations of discrimination against Palestinians and discrepancies between its internal reports and the organization's global line, which accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Amnesty Israel rejected claims of discrimination against Palestinian employees. While agreeing with the global organization's conclusions on violations of international law, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing by Israel, Amnesty Israel contested the genocide allegation, arguing that there’s insufficient evidence to support the claim.

The Israeli chapter also expressed dissatisfaction with the global organization’s disregard for Israeli victims of the October 7 massacre, further straining relations.

The New York Post addressed the controversy in an editorial published Tuesday, quoting opinion columnist Seth Mandel, who said the "supposed ‘human rights’ organization' now operates on authoritarian principles.”

The suspension marks a new low in the already strained relationship between Amnesty International's global leadership and its Israel branch, which has operated since 1964 and is one of the movement's oldest.

The decision followed accusations from the global leadership that Amnesty Israel acted in a racist manner toward Palestinians and failed to align its reports with the organization’s official stance.

Amnesty Israel denied these accusations, asserting that it has internal mechanisms for consulting both Palestinian and Jewish employees. One major point of contention was Amnesty’s 2022 apartheid report, which the Israeli branch criticized for presenting a biased and one-sided perspective.

Another flashpoint was a 2023 report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, which Amnesty Israel dismissed as inadequately substantiated.

In addition to ideological differences, the Israeli chapter voiced frustration over the global organization's neglect of Israeli victims in Hamas' October 7 attack. While Amnesty International focused on the Palestinian angle, the local branch felt Israeli victims were almost entirely ignored.

The suspension has sparked internal discord within the NGO itself. Some international organization insiders alleged that the racism accusations against the Israeli branch were premeditated, part of a broader pattern by the leadership to disproportionately focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the expense of other issues.

Amnesty Israel officials have even threatened to cease operations entirely unless there’s a significant shift in its relationship with the international leadership. At the same time, internal critics argued that the local chapter failed to integrate sufficient Palestinian representation in senior roles, contributing to internal tensions.

According to Amnesty International Board Interim Chair Tiumalu Lauvale Peter Fa'afiu, the suspension of the Israeli branch aims to preserve the organization’s moral and structural integrity.

Operating with significant autonomy, the Israeli branch is expected to continue its activities but faces considerable uncertainty regarding its future within the global organization and its financial sustainability.

Amnesty International plans to discuss the suspension in a special meeting on January 21, during which it will determine if and how the Israeli branch may resume full participation under the organizational umbrella in the future.

The current crisis between Amnesty International and its Israeli chapter stems from deep disagreements over the situation in Gaza. In early December, the global organization released a scathing report titled “You Feel Like You Are Subhuman,” accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Based on interviews with hundreds of witnesses and victims' families, the report asserted that Israel is acting in violation of the Genocide Convention and treating Palestinians as "subhumans."

Amnesty Israel rejected the allegations, criticizing the global body for ignoring the victims of the October 7 massacre.