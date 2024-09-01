Trump attacked Harris and Biden over murder of hostages: 'It happened because they are bad leaders'

Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday referred to the murder of the six hostages, whose bodies were recovered from the Gaza Strip on Saturday night. He wrote on the Truth Social network that: "This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders ... Sadly, this is the total lack of 'Leadership' that Kamala and Biden represent – One that allows terrorists to take American lives," he wrote.

"Biden is sleeping on the beach on this 16th consecutive day of vacation. ... They have blood on their hands! This terror would have never happened if I were President, and it will stop the day I am back in the Oval Office. America will be Strong Again, and that will make the World Safe and Secure!" Trump also wrote.

Later, the former president published a corrected tweet on the X platform, in which he added a sentence about participating in the grief of the families - and immediately returned to his usual attacks. "We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership," Trump wrote on X.

Biden and Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, spoke with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Pollin and expressed their condolences. Later, Harris wrote that "Doug and I just spoke to Jon and Rachel, Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents, to express our condolences following the brutal murder of their son by Hamas terrorists. My heart breaks for their pain and anguish. I told them: As they mourn this terrible loss, they are not alone. Our nation mourns with them."

In a previous post, Harris wrote that "On October 7, Hersh Goldberg-Polin — an American citizen — was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. He was just 23 years old, attending a music festival with friends. We now know he was murdered by Hamas. Doug and my prayers are with Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh's parents, and with everyone who knew and loved Hersh. Americans and people around the world will pray for Jon, Rachel, and their family and send them love and strength. As is said in the Jewish tradition, may Hersh’s memory be a blessing."

2 View gallery From top left: Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Almog Sarusi ( Photos: Courtesy of the families )

The vice president added that "Hamas is an evil terrorist organization. With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands. I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world."

Biden also referred to the announcement of the murder in captivity of the six hostages. "I am devastated and outraged," he said, "Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages."

The president added that "Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas' savage massacre, He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world."