Second Iranian missile aimed at Turkey intercepted by NATO; IDF launches major strikes across Iran

NATO intercepted a second Iranian ballistic missile over Turkey as Israel launched widespread strikes across Iran; Iranian cluster-munition attack on central Israel killed one man and wounded others

|
NATO air defenses in the eastern Mediterranean shot down a second ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Monday, warning that Ankara would take “necessary steps without hesitation.”
The ministry said parts of the intercepted missile fell in the southeastern province of Gaziantep. No casualties were reported.
4 View gallery
רסיס הטיל האיראני שיורט על ידי נאט"ו ונפל בשטח טורקיהרסיס הטיל האיראני שיורט על ידי נאט"ו ונפל בשטח טורקיה
Fragment of Iranian missile intercepted by NATO that fell in Turkish territory
(Photo: Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS )
The incident marks the second time in the past week that an Iranian ballistic missile has targeted NATO member Turkey. Ankara called on all parties to heed its warnings and avoid further escalation.
Last week, Tehran launched a missile toward a Turkish base that stores U.S. nuclear weapons. A U.S. radar system in southeastern Turkey detected the threat and issued a real-time alert to a U.S. warship in the eastern Mediterranean, which intercepted the missile.
Separately, the United States has ordered nonessential diplomats to leave southern Turkey amid rising regional tensions.

IDF launches widespread strikes in Iran

The IDF said it launched a broad wave of strikes against infrastructure belonging to what it described as the Iranian regime’s “terror apparatus” in Tehran, Isfahan and southern Iran.
According to the military, the Israeli Air Force targeted command centers belonging to the regime’s internal repression forces, including the Basij paramilitary and internal security organizations. Military bases in Isfahan were also struck.
Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran, Isfahan and Karaj shortly before the Israeli announcement.
The strikes mark the first time since the start of the war that Israel has carried out attacks in southern Iran, the military said.
4 View gallery
שהראן שהראן
Iran
(Photo: AFP)
4 View gallery
IranIran
(Photo: The Media Line)

Iranian missile attack hits central Israel

Meanwhile, at least six impact sites were reported in central Israel following an Iranian ballistic missile attack that dispersed cluster munitions, police officials said.
4 View gallery
זירת נפילת הרסיס בבת יםזירת נפילת הרסיס בבת ים
Site of shrapnel impact in Bat Yam
(Photo: Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Footage shows moment of direct impact in residential neighborhood in Or Yehuda
Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, said one man was killed and another critically wounded at a construction site in the city of Yehud. A third man was seriously wounded at a separate location in central Israel.
